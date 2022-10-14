Kylie Jenner Wears the Ultimate LBD for Date Night With Travis Scott

We have love galore for Kylie Jenner's date night LBD.

Kylie turned the sidewalk into a catwalk while out to dinner with Travis Scott on Los Angeles on Oct. 13. For their nighttime outing, which saw the couple dined at Craig's in West Hollywood, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a latex little black dress moment with matching knee-high boots. She completed the jet-black look with dark sunglasses and a small black purse.

Travis, on the other hand, kept his outfit on the casual side, wearing ripped black jeans and a black and white printed T-shirt.

Kylie—who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and an 8-month-old baby boy with the rapper shared photos of her OOTD on Instagram Oct. 14, captioning the post, "spooky season."

Meet Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Baby Boy

Since welcoming the couple's son earlier his year, the reality star has been vocal about how she's more comfortable embracing the changes in her body after having multiple kids.

"I feel like with your first baby, it's like a shock to see your body change so much," Kylie noted said during a Sept. 29 episode of The Kardashians. "This time around, I don't feel that way at all."

She added, "Maybe mentally it's harder, but seeing my body and stuff, I just, I trust the process."

TheRealSPW / MEGA

Despite this, the 25-year-old recalled a recent outing with Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber where she felt a bit out of place as a mom. 

"Hailey took me to see Justin in concert and just being around so many people, you like forget how to interact with people," Kylie said on the Hulu show. "I've just been with you know, a 4-year-old. It's been hard on me emotionally."

