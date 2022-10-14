Kylie Jenner Wears the Ultimate LBD for Date Night With Travis Scott

Watch : Hailey Bieber Shares Spooky Photo of Green Kylie Jenner

We have love galore for Kylie Jenner's date night LBD.

Kylie turned the sidewalk into a catwalk while out to dinner with Travis Scott on Los Angeles on Oct. 13. For their nighttime outing, which saw the couple dined at Craig's in West Hollywood, the Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a latex little black dress moment with matching knee-high boots. She completed the jet-black look with dark sunglasses and a small black purse.

Travis, on the other hand, kept his outfit on the casual side, wearing ripped black jeans and a black and white printed T-shirt.

Kylie—who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and an 8-month-old baby boy with the rapper shared photos of her OOTD on Instagram Oct. 14, captioning the post, "spooky season."