Anne Hathaway Recalls Stress Leading to Her Missing Out on “Great Moments”

Though she launched to stardom in her teens, Anne Hathaway admitted early fame added to her stress: “I was so worried about messing up.”

By Amy Lamare Oct 14, 2022 6:17 PMTags
Anne HathawayCelebritiesHarry Styles
Watch: Anne Hathaway REACTS to Her Devil Wears Prada Moment at NYFW

Most kids shop for a car for their 16th birthday, not a country. Or, in Anne Hathaway's case, superstardom.

Back in 2001, the actress, then 19, became a household name thanks to The Princess Diaries. Which actually left her royally flushed.

"In the beginning of my career," she recently told Elle for their Women in Hollywood issue, "I was so worried about messing up that I missed a lot of great moments because I was so stressed out."

And haters be damned. "I have worked too hard on seeing myself with kinder eyes to give away my peace to those who haven't found it for themselves yet," the mom of two, with husband Adam Shulman, explained. "So I do my best to not be afraid of what others might say and just focus on enjoying my life."

Now, at 39, the actress has a different perspective. "I'm at a point in my life now where I know having a first time at something remarkable like that—it's the only time it ever happens," she explained. "And being in a place where I could enjoy it felt like a really positive development."

photos
Anne Hathaway's Heartwarming Quotes on Motherhood

And we're enjoying her closet, especially when it reminds us of The Devil Wears Prada. During New York Fashion Week last month, she turned heads at the Michael Kors show wearing an outfit seemingly straight from Andy Sachs' wardrobe.

 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for FLC

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

2

Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

3

Emily Ratajkowski Weighs in on Her Taste in Men

"It was kind of nuts, wasn't it?" she said on the Oct. 12 episode of Today. "It was by accident. I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn't fit. This was the other outfit that came."

And when her hairstylist pulled her hair into a ponytail, "I looked in the mirror," she recalled, "and I thought, ‘Oh that's funny. I wonder if anybody will notice?'"

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

2

Harry Potter Actor Robbie Coltrane Dead at 72

3

Emily Ratajkowski Weighs in on Her Taste in Men

4

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

5

Tom Brady Is Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

Latest News

Behati Prinsloo Returns to Social Media With Eyebrow-Raising Post

Today Show Hosts Star in Campy Real Housewives Parody

Go Behind the Scenes of BravoCon 2022

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Skintight Dress With Travis Barker's Boxers

Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved His Family From Hollywood to Nevada

How Harry Potter's Late Robbie Coltrane Will Remember Hagrid

Kylie Jenner Wears the Ultimate LBD for Date Night With Travis Scott