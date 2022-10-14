The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Teases Dream Wedding After Ryan Dawkins Engagement

Watch : The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Is Engaged!

When it comes to wedding planning, Clare Crawley is definitely engaged.

Less than a week after accepting a proposal from Ryan Dawkins at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas, The Bachelorette alum is already envisioning what her dream wedding day will look like.

"I feel like I want a very warm wedding and a very intimate wedding," Clare exclusively shared with E! News at DIRECTV's Wives Night Out. "I have a lot of different dreams for that, but we'll see what really actually comes to fruition."

Besides, Clare has plenty of time to prepare for her upcoming nuptials—or does she? While kicking off BravoCon weekend in New York City, the 41-year-old expressed how excited she was to say "I do."

"I think I'm not getting any younger," she joked. "And I know for a fact he's the love of my life. And whether it's in two months or whether it's in two years, I'm just happy we have each other…Just to have him in my life has just been the biggest blessing."