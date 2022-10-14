The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Teases Dream Wedding After Ryan Dawkins Engagement

When it comes to wedding planning, Clare Crawley is definitely engaged.
Less than a week after accepting a proposal from Ryan Dawkins at the RiSE Festival near Las Vegas, The Bachelorette alum is already envisioning what her dream wedding day will look like.
"I feel like I want a very warm wedding and a very intimate wedding," Clare exclusively shared with E! News at DIRECTV's Wives Night Out. "I have a lot of different dreams for that, but we'll see what really actually comes to fruition."
Besides, Clare has plenty of time to prepare for her upcoming nuptials—or does she? While kicking off BravoCon weekend in New York City, the 41-year-old expressed how excited she was to say "I do."
"I think I'm not getting any younger," she joked. "And I know for a fact he's the love of my life. And whether it's in two months or whether it's in two years, I'm just happy we have each other…Just to have him in my life has just been the biggest blessing."
While Clare has experienced her fair share of romantic moments from her time on The Bachelor in 2014 and later as Bachelorette in 2020, the hairstylist said the proposal she received from Ryan earlier this month topped any other event.
"We always laugh because we're like, ‘How can you really top a Bachelor engagement?'" she said. "And he did. He chopped it off."
As for that engagement ring, Clare said her new piece of bling is "unreal."
"I gave him a little bit of direction," she said. "I wanted a pear ring…a pear with the halo was my dream. And then Ryan took over from there. He reached out to our friend Myles Ryan and he designed it. It was really, really special."
Perhaps the greatest plot twist to this love story is the fact that Clare's next chapter will take place near her hometown of Sacramento, Calif. Ryan, who serves as the CEO for Mascot Sports, also calls the Bay Area home.
As she said, "The love of my life has been in my backyard the whole time."