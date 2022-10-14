13 Halloween Costumes For Dogs That Are So Cute, It's Scary

We all love to put clothing on our dogs, but Halloween is an especially great excuse for stocking up on five-star sheriff looks, dinosaur duds, and more for our favorite furry friends.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 14, 2022 5:24 PMTags
Ecomm, Halloween Dog Costumes

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase.

It's one of the unwritten laws of nature: If you have a dog, you try to dress it up. It just makes sense! Cute and cuddly, big and brutish, or any combo of adjectives in between — no matter what, dogs should just be in clothing. What better reason to give it the ol' college try again than on Halloween?

After all, if the rest of us get to put on little costumes and go door to door asking for snacks, why shouldn't that extend to the fuzziest member of the family? Exactly. So if you're a big-time Halloween head or like your costumes sweet and girly, you'll be able to find something on this list of Dog Halloween Costumes that you'll be eager to wrangle your four-legged friend (and possibly, favorite child) into.  

I can't guarantee that your dogs will cooperate in getting dressed, or be willing to wear the costume for the entire length of the evening. But these 13 funny, freaky, and fab little outfits are absolutely worth making the effort for.

Wickedly Cute Halloween Jewelry From BaubleBar & More That You'll Want to Snag Before It Sells Out

K-9 Unit Dog Costume

Dress up your pup like one of the famed members of the K-9 unit, and see how they like having to work for a change.

Ariel Dog Costume

Take your pooch trick-or-treating where the people are in this adorable, princess-inspired costume.

Football Dog Costume

Honestly, this one is the gift that keeps on giving. After the holiday ends, there's always another football game to watch or attend in style.

Joker Dog Costume

This Suicide Squad-inspired pet costume is so accurate, it's crazy.

It's So Fluffy Dog Costume

Make your dog even fluffier this spooky season in a costume that's an impressively deep cut from Despicable Me.

Angel Fairy Dog Costume

This harness-based costume is somewhere between an angel and a fairy. Your furry friend is definitely well-behaved enough all year to not have to pretend to be angelic on Halloween, though, right?

Walking Cowboy Dog Costume

"Howdy, folks! I'm the sheriff of treats," is what this costume will say. I think this might be the funniest one, but I'm a sucker for any that make it look like a dog is a person.

LED Light-Up Pumpkin Costume

Costume your pup in this spooky-cute dress and never lose sight of them during trick-or-treating.

Walking Santa Dog Costume

'Tis the season to be spooky, but there's nothing wrong with looking ahead to Christmas already! Maybe you can dress as a reindeer to complement it? Just a thought.

Shark Dog Costume

Just in time for you to get "Baby Shark" out of your head, here's an incredible shark costume for your four-legged friend to make sure it never, ever leaves.

Skeleton Dog Costume

Whether you're going for a classic skeleton look or more of a Phoebe Bridgers-inspired thing, this costume is one you'll want to wriggle your dog into time and time again.

Reptar Dog Costume

Go meta this year with a costume inspired by the Rugrats' favorite cartoon dino. Possibly only new Millennial parents will get it, but it's worth it. Look at those details!

Walking Pumpkin Mon Costume

Okay, I lied earlier. This is the funniest one. Give folks the illusion of your dog and a random person working together to lift a pumpkin with this delightfully wacky outfit.

FYI, pet lovers, luxury washable rugs do exist.

