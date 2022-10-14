13 Halloween Costumes For Dogs That Are So Cute, It's Scary

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It's one of the unwritten laws of nature: If you have a dog, you try to dress it up. It just makes sense! Cute and cuddly, big and brutish, or any combo of adjectives in between — no matter what, dogs should just be in clothing. What better reason to give it the ol' college try again than on Halloween?

After all, if the rest of us get to put on little costumes and go door to door asking for snacks, why shouldn't that extend to the fuzziest member of the family? Exactly. So if you're a big-time Halloween head or like your costumes sweet and girly, you'll be able to find something on this list of Dog Halloween Costumes that you'll be eager to wrangle your four-legged friend (and possibly, favorite child) into.

I can't guarantee that your dogs will cooperate in getting dressed, or be willing to wear the costume for the entire length of the evening. But these 13 funny, freaky, and fab little outfits are absolutely worth making the effort for.