How RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Plans on Handling Seeing Lisa Rinna at BravoCon 2022

All of Bravo's biggest stars are gathering together for BravoCon 2022 this weekend, including current enemies Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna.
With both ladies set to appear at events throughout the three-day event—which kicks off Oct. 14—it's likely The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars will reunite for the first time since their explosive season 12 reunion fight, during which Kathy called Lisa "the biggest bully in Hollywood," as teased in the trailer.
Luckily, Kathy isn't worried about running into her rival this weekend. When asked about how she'll react if they cross paths, she exclusively told E! News at the DIRECTV Wives Night Out event in NYC on Oct. 13, "I'd say hello," and left it at that.
The beef between the two began after Lisa accused Kathy of having a "meltdown" after leaving a nightclub on the group's Aspen trip. And after no one joined Kathy in doing a conga line at the Colorado nightclub (a.k.a. CongaGate), she made a subtle jab at the drama by starting a conga line with her fellow Real Housewives stars Teresa Giudice, Ashely Darby and Whitney Rose at the DIRECTV event.
Kathy told E! News that she was "shocked" to see herself in the show's reunion trailer, as she only appears in the third and final episode. And as seen in the trailer, Kathy accuses Lisa of driving former stars Lisa Vandperump and her sister Kim Richards off the show.
Since the trailer dropped, Kathy shared that she has talked to the Vanderpump Rules star amid her feud with Lisa Rinna. "She doesn't watch the show," Kathy told E! News. "And you know what? That's Lisa Vanderpump's story to tell. I don't like to be one of those people that repeats a discussion."
She also shut down reports that she would not be appearing at the RHOBH BravoCon panel because of her current standing with Lisa and other cast members. "Absolutely not," Kathy stated. "I actually am doing several other things like I'm doing this tonight. And I have to see my new grandbaby, my little boy," she said, referring to her daughter Nicky Hilton Rothschild's 3-month-old son. "So, that's why, and I'm also a friend."
Stay tuned to E! News for more updates and exclusive interviews from BravoCon 2022.
Part two of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills three-part season 12 reunion airs Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
