Beyoncé Slams Designer's "Troubling" Claim That He Wasn't Paid for Renaissance Work

Watch : Beyonce CLAPS BACK at "I'm Too Sexy" Hitmakers' Sample Claims

Beyoncé's team is getting into formation again to dispute another claim.

In a since-deleted Instagram post shared on Oct. 12, art and fashion designer Nusi Quero alleged that he did not receive payment from the singer's stylist for his work on Renaissance. Now, the Grammy winner's team is firing back.



"It is deeply troubling that designer Nusi Quero has posted damaging statements about Marni Senofonte regarding non-payments for work completed," the singer's rep told E! News in an Oct. 14 statement. "In fact, he was paid for his work, and there is proof of all payments made."



"We have been in communication with his team and there were three payments made to him," the statement continued. "The first payment was made on May 9, 2022. The second payment, a fifty percent down payment on the agreed cost, was made via wire on July 8, 2022. The third and final payment was returned when he changed his account number. It was returned as an invalid account number based on an error on his part."