Dear Readers: Bridgerton Has a New Season 3 Cast Member for You to Meet

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Not even Lady Whistledown has this scoop: It's time to welcome a new and mysterious addition to the Bridgerton world.

Hannah New, who starred a few years ago on the Starz series Black Sails, has joined the cast of the upcoming third season of Netflix's Regency period drama. On Oct. 14, her rep confirmed to E! News that the British actress will play Lady Tilley Arnold on Bridgerton.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the character is a young widow who "enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband's estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom."

In addition to playing Eleanor Guthrie on Black Sails between 2014 and 2017, New also portrayed Queen Leila, Princess Aurora's mother, alongside Angelina Jolie in the Disney movie Maleficent and also starred with Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank and Brendan Fraser on the FX series Trust.