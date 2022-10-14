Dear Readers: Bridgerton Has a New Season 3 Cast Member for You to Meet

A mysterious new character, played by Hannah New, will appear in Bridgerton season three. Find out more about her role and what else to expect on the Netflix series.

Not even Lady Whistledown has this scoop: It's time to welcome a new and mysterious addition to the Bridgerton world.

Hannah New, who starred a few years ago on the Starz series Black Sails, has joined the cast of the upcoming third season of Netflix's Regency period drama. On Oct. 14, her rep confirmed to E! News that the British actress will play Lady Tilley Arnold on Bridgerton.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, the character is a young widow who "enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband's estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom."

In addition to playing Eleanor Guthrie on Black Sails between 2014 and 2017, New also portrayed Queen Leila, Princess Aurora's mother, alongside Angelina Jolie in the Disney movie Maleficent and also starred with Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank and Brendan Fraser on the FX series Trust.

Bridgerton Secrets and Easter Eggs

Bridgerton season three focuses on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), a.k.a. narrator and gossip writer Lady Whistledown, and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and is inspired by the events in Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the fourth novel in Julia Quinn's series on which the TV show is based. New's character does not appear in the books.

It was previously announced that the third season of Bridgerton will star three actors who will play new charactersDaniel FrancisSam Philips and James Phoon, while Hannah Dodd is taking over the role of Colin's sister Francesca Bridgerton—replacing Ruby Stokes, who left Bridgerton to star in another series, Lockwood & Co.

When will Bridgerton season three premiere? While Netflix has not announced a date, the series is currently in production, which means new episodes are likely to be released sometime in 2023.

Find out more information about the third season of Bridgerton below:

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
A New Addition

Netflix
New Leading Man

Like seasons one and two, which featured Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) as leads, season three thrusts a different Bridgerton sibling into the spotlight: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

Netflix
His Leading Lady

Colin's other half for season three? Longtime friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Season three will follow the events of Julia Quinn's novel, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which follows Colin as he finally realizes that Penelope is worth courting and falling in love with.

Nicola confirmed this to be true on May 15, telling the crowd at Netflix's ATAS panel, "Like Lady Whistledown, I have been keeping a secret for quite some time and I can confirm to you all that season three is Colin and Penelope's love story. I have kept that secret since two weeks into season two. This is the first time I am saying it here." 

Liam Daniel/Netflix
More Kanthony

No, Simone Ashley will not be pulling a Regé-Jean Page, as she confirmed to E! News that her character Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma) will be in season three.

"Yes, there will be a post-marriage Kanthony story for sure," she said in March. "And I'm super excited for the world to see Nicola and Luke rock it, but also to just play with the Anthony and Kate story now that they're loved up and they've kind of sorted themselves out."

Netflix
Edwina's Fate

After leaving Anthony Bridgerton at the altar and giving her sister Kate her blessing to marry the Viscount, many wondered about what would be next for Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). So, E! News asked Charithra for an update on her character, to which she replied:

"Well, what we always say is the Bridgerton world is ever expanding. And I think one of the brilliant things about the series is that the focus changes every season. And so you know, Edwina exists in the Bridgerverse, and she'll always be sort of associated with the Ton but I'm really just excited to see Colin and Penelope story."

Perhaps an Edwina-centric spin-off is in the works? Only time Lady Whistledown will tell.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix
A New Francesca

Netflix has re-cast the character of Francesca Bridgerton following the departure of Ruby Stokes. Actress Hannah Dodd will replace Stokes, who left the series to star in Netflix's upcoming show Lockwood & Co.

The official Bridgerton Twitter account confirmed the news on May 12, writing, "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
A Possible Suitor

In May, Nicola Coughlan teased that a new suitor would be joining the season three cast. "I've heard there's a new man entering into the Ton, as we call it," she told E! News. "Into London society."

Liam Daniel/Netflix
Coming Soon

Jonathan Bailey previously shared that the cast will return to the Ton for filming in June.

Michael Shelford, Robert Wallis, Tom Brittney
Welcome to the Ton

Daniel Francis, Sam Philips and James Phoon are joining the cast of Bridgerton season three, which is currently filming. The actors will play three new eligible bachelors, who come onto the scene just as Penelope Featherington gets over her long held crush on Colin Bridgerton.

