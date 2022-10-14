Vicki Gunvalson Confirms RHOC Return With Season 17 Cameos

Watch : Vicki Gunvalson Confirms RHOC Return With a Few Cameos

The O.G. of the O.C. is officially back.

Vicki Gunvalson will be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County, the Bravo star exclusively confirmed to E! News on Oct. 14 at BravoCon 2022. Rumors of Vicki's possible return began last month after photos of her dining with RHOC's Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador spread like wild fire on Housewives social media fan pages.

Addressing the pics, Vicki told E!'s Erin Lim Rhodes, "Just the Tres Amigas, we're having lunch. We definitely filmed a little scene. I'm going to be doing a little cameo—one or two times—that's it this season. It was good."

"I love it because a lot of people on the crew I had for all those years are no longer there," she said of being back. "But there was some same people, so it was good to see them—a camera man and producer."

Vicki—an original cast member—left the series in 2020 after season 14. Also rejoining the cast as an official Housewife for RHOC's new season is Tamra, who left the series after season 14.