Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy Enlists in Ukraine’s International Legion

Conor Kennedy, the member of the famous political family who dated Taylor Swift in 2012, revealed that he enlisted in Ukraine’s International Legion. Find out why he wanted to “take action” below.

By Tamantha Gunn Oct 14, 2022 3:24 PMTags
Taylor SwiftCeleb KidsCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Taylor Swift's Top Relationships RANKED

Taylor Swift's ex, Conor Kennedy, helped the people of Ukraine from the frontlines.

The 28-year-old—whose parents are Robert Kennedy Jr. and the late Mary Richardson Kennedy—revealed on social media that earlier this year he enlisted in Ukraine's International Legion after Russian military forces invaded the Eastern European country in February.

"I know this story is coming out, so I want to say my piece first to make the best of it and encourage others to take action," he wrote in an Oct. 14 Instagram post, alongside a picture of his friend on the frontlines in Ukraine. "Like many people, I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help. When I heard about Ukraine's International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day."

Conor said that he only told one person in the U.S. about his enlistment and only gave one person in Ukraine his real name. He shared that he didn't want those close to him to worry and he "didn't want to be treated differently there" due to his famous family.

photos
Relive the Biggest Moments From Taylor Swift's Red Era

While Conor noted that his time in Ukraine "wasn't long," he said he would "take all the risks we took over again."

For the most part, Conor has kept a low profile since his whirlwind romance with Taylor, 32, ended in Sept. 2012 after only a few months of dating. 

Taylor Hill/WireImage, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

Though the pair remained mum on the split, fans believe that the "Bad Blood" singer wrote about Conor in her 2012 song, "Begin Again," with lyrics referring to starting over after a heartbreak.

With his relationship with Taylor a decade behind him, Conor is now using his platform to bring awareness to what's happening overseas in Ukraine.

"For now, I'll only urge you to help in your personal capacity," he wrote on Instagram. "Join the legion, help on the border, or send medical supplies. Every day, someone there sacrifices everything for a lasting peace. They can't be asked to act alone."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

3

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

4

How Rapper PnB Rock “Saved” Girlfriend’s Life During His Final Moments

5

Emily Ratajkowski Weighs in on Her Taste in Men

Latest News

Meet Bridgerton Season 3’s Newest Cast Member

The Voice, AGT Star Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Revealed

Exclusive

Vicki Gunvalson Confirms RHOC Return With Season 17 Cameos

Exclusive

SuperDuperKyle Has a Marvelous Friendship With This Action Star

Taylor Swift's Ex Conor Kennedy Joins Ukraine’s International Legion

Big Sean and Pregnant Jhené Aiko Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Shop Jaw-Dropping Deals From Windsor Starting at Just $6