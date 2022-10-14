Big Sean and Pregnant Jhené Aiko Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean will soon have themselves a little Sean.
During a joint performance in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, the couple—who confirmed they would be expecting a baby together in July—revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival. In videos shared to social media, the "My Last" rapper is seen cradling Jhené as they happily told the crowd to "make some noise for our baby boy."
Earlier this year, both Jhené and Sean confirmed their exciting news when they each shared photos of the "Sunshine" singer from her stunning maternity shoot. Since then, the 34-year-old—who is also mom to 13-year-old daughter Namiko, from a previous relationship—has shared plenty of photos amid her pregnancy journey with fans on social media. In fact, Sean, also 34, gushed about their expanding family underneath a photo shared in July, writing that he was "thankful for his family."
Although the two first sparked dating rumors in 2016, they confirmed their split three years later, in March 2019. However, by the following month, Jhené made it clear that their love was unconditional, no matter the status.
"You are so special. To me. To the world," she commented underneath one of Sean's Instagram posts that April. "While we're both still on this planet I just want to say... I love you beyond measure. Even tho I get big mad, and u trigger the f--k out of me. U make me feel. And I appreciate that. Because I thought I was dead inside. My ego has no say when it comes to you. And my heart has been broken a thousand times just to expand. It always finds room for you."
Fast-forward to current day, and it's more than clear that the "Clique" artist feels the exact same way.
"I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma's house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense," he captioned an Instagram photo of the pair cradling her bump in August. "Can't wait for our lil one to get here [and] see this."