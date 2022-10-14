Shop Jaw-Dropping Deals From Windsor Starting at Just $6: Dresses, Blazers, Shackets, and More Fall Finds

Elevate your autumn wardrobe with these affordable fashions from Windsor all under $50.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 14, 2022 3:05 PMTags
E! Insider Shop, Windsor Deals

If you want to elevate your wardrobe at an affordable price point, Windsor is a great place to shop. The brand is known for its formal dresses for weddings, prom, and homecoming, but they really come through with those ready-to-wear looks for other occasions. Step up your office wardrobe, turn heads during a girls' night out, and look cute while you're lounging around with affordable finds from Windsor.

For anyone who's over the "you already have enough clothes" criticism, I get where you're coming from. Yes, you may have a full closet, but do you have something you feel comfortable wearing for each different occasion? That's the real question. Be prepared for any situation with these affordable fashions from Windsor.

Affordable Fall Finds From Windsor

Windsor Cozy Days Sherpa Longline Shacket

It's that time of year again: sherpa on sherpa on sherpa. You'll look for excuses to wear this cozy longline shacket whenever you can.

$45
Windsor

Windsor Jay High Rise Boyfriend Jeans By Windsor Denim

Finding a flattering pair of jeans is a tough task. These have vintage-inspired wash, an ultra high-rise waist, and straight legs. These are great whether you're dressing up or dressing down.

$47
$18
Windsor

Windsor Between The Lines Paper Bag Shorts

These plaid shorts are trendy for fall, spring, and summer. Wear them with some high socks, tights, or booties for cold weather for a chic autumn ensemble. 

 

$30
$10
Windsor

Windsor Paper Bag Of Tricks Denim Cuff Shorts

Give your blue denim a break and switch things up with these lilac, paper bag-style shorts. They're also available in a beautiful, sage green.

$27
$10
Windsor

Windsor Sun's Out Halter Button Mini Dress

This olive green is one of those colors that just looks stellar on any skin tone. You need this dress in your closet because it's incredibly easy to style for dressed-up looks and casual outfits.

$39
$17
Windsor

Windsor Casual Trendsetter Collared Bodysuit

This ribbed sweater knit bodysuit is perfect for fall, striking that perfect balance between polished and casual. You can pair this with jeans, a mini skirt, or some faux leather pants for a wide variety of looks.

$33
Windsor

Windsor Casual And Chill Plaid Shacket

Keep it casual and chill with this comfy shacket that exudes girl next door coolness.

$47
Windsor

Windsor Sunflower State Chiffon Corset Top

Style a cute look with this floral corset-style top with puff sleeves.

$39
$17
Windsor

Windsor High Society Long Satin Gloves

Elevate your look with these sophisticated long leather gloves.

$13
$6
Windsor

Windsor Falling For Basics Open Back Bodysuit

This strappy shirt is to die for. Heads will turn everywhere you go with this one.

$23
Windsor

Windsor High Waist Linen Shorts

These high-rise shorts are just as flattering as they are chic. Wear them with a tank in the summer or a sweater and booties for the cooler months.

$29
$21
Windsor

Windsor Get Down To Business Crepe Blazer

Look like the boss that you are in this crepe blazer. Wear this to the office or throw it on over a crop top for a fun night out.

$40
Windsor

