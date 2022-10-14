Cozy Candles Under $100: Everyone's Curling Up With These Fall Faves From Diptyque, Jo Malone & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Temps are dropping, decorative gourds are being placed on stoops, and closets are slowly transitioning from pastels and flowers to plaids and neutrals. In other words? Fall is in full swing, and it deserves to be celebrated accordingly. Like with a candle. Or, better yet, several candles. Maybe even 20 of them?
I've rounded up this list of 20 must-have candles for the fall season, and they suit every budget, aesthetic, and aroma preference. If you like your living room to smell like you just walked in from a day spent apple picking in cool weather? I got you. Not into baking pies, but very into the scent wafting lightly around the kitchen? There's one for you too.
Whether you're making your space Instagram-ready, hosting a cocktail party, or anything in between, there's a luxe candle waiting to complete the tableau. So, scroll on for 20 of our favorite fall candles for cozying up with this time of year. FYI: Soft blanket and high-definition video of a fireplace recommended, but not included.
Veert Serengeti Candle
This tantalizing coconut oil candle includes notes of amber, bamboo, tuberose, and pink sugar. It has a 60-hour burn time, and even includes a Veert collector's gift box.
Earl of East Smoke & Musk Candle
Hand-poured in a recyclable glass vessel, the soy wax Smoke & Musk candle is inspired by the outdoors. With notes of green balsam fir, patchouli, and wood smoke, it instantly transports you to a cabin in the woods. The burn time is between 35-40 hours.
Malin + Goetz Bergamot Candle
Described by the brand as a fan favorite scent for the last 16 years straight, this hand-poured candle includes spicy bergamot, earthy sandalwood, and refreshing citrus. The burn time is approximately 60 hours.
Jill & Ally Self Love Club Crystal Manifestation Candle
Create "a loving and respectful space" year-round with this grapefruit-scented candle from Jill & Ally. When you've finished burning it, you can keep the crystals within for "continued love and tranquility" long after the season ends.
Maison Louis Marie No.12 Bousval Candle
Here, bergamot, cardamom, and Valencia orange swirl together with "earthy notes of Oakmoss" and "rich, sultry" and undertones for a pleasant effect. Think fresh air, woods, and bright afternoons.
Boy Smells Kush Candle
This luxury candle from Boy Smells incorporates notes of cannabis, suede, tulip, white musk, and amber. It's made with a blend of coconut and beeswax oils, and offers a whopping 110-hour burn time.
Byredo Woods Candle
"Evoking a journey through the forest," the Woods candle burns for 60 hours with notes of raspberry, leather and cedarwood.
Sculptural Blue Candle
Not so much into aromatics? Have a home that disagrees on favorite scents? Here's a candle that's more funky than fragrant.
Yves Saint Laurent Blouse Candle
If the brand name alone isn't enough to pull you in, maybe this will: Enticing notes of pink pepper, tangerine, and bergamot, with a 35-40 hour burn time.
Earl of East Atlas Cedar Candle
Inspired by the Atlas Mountains of Morocco but hand-poured in London, this earthy candle delivers a "bespoke blend of cedar wood, olive leaf and white musk."
Rhea Kalo White & Green Plants Candle
Every candle from Rhea Kalo is painted by hand, making each one a unique piece of art.
Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Candle
Rum absolute, vanilla bean, and black pepper transport you from an evening at home to one spent in a Brooklyn jazz club on a rainy evening.
Diptyque Ambre Candle
This bestselling fragrance from Diptyque features hand-poured paraffin wax, a 20-hour burn time, and an enveloping fragrance of amber, musk, and balsam.
Joanna Buchanan Crystal Candle
Described by the artist as a "crisp and lively" scent reminiscent of summer citrus and winter holidays at once, this candle from Joanna Buchanan includes a 45-hour burn time and a whimsical box designed by Joanna herself.
Olivia Le Orange Blossom Fig Leopard Candle
This "deep and complex" scent is like "walking through an exotic orange grove" replete with jasmine in bloom. Characterized by the designer as "complex" and even "sexy," the candle mixes in hints of wood and fig for a genuine fragrance experience. Plus: How cute is that container?
Snif Instant Karma Candle
"A dark and dreamy scent with only the best intentions," is how Snif describes its playfully named candle. The brand adds that "its creamy blend of cardamom, cinnamon, and vetiver is spicy, warm, and sensual." Snif's advice? "Light up and set the mood for a cozy night in," or perhaps even a nightcap with company.
Jo Malone Grapefruit Candle
Tired of all those smoky, woodsy fragrances? Feeling rebellious against the changing seasons? This revitalizing grapefruit candle from Jo Malone incorporates rosemary and peppermint for an uplifting, zippy scent that's far from causing cabin fever. It's also handcrafted and features a 45-hour burn time.
Francisca Mancini Mr. X Candle
"The scent that captures the feeling of meeting that special guy," the Mr. X Candle features an "elegant, woody scent" of cedar, incense, and pepper.
Trudon Odalisque Candle
A "furiously romantic" scent that's "wrapped in citrus and wood barks," the hand-poured Odalisque incorporates wild orange blossom, juniper, and vanilla. The burn time is between 20 and 25 hours.
Amen Chakra 02 Candle
Made in France and with a burn time of 50 hours, this sandalwood scented candle brings earthy, fragrant luxury to any space.
If cozy candles have you in the nesting mood, here are holiday advent calendars you're sure to love — and yes, candles are included.