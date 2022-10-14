Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen "Broken Inside" After Death of His Mom Karen

Watch : "Love Is Blind" Stars Reveal Their Biggest REGRETS

The pod squad is rallying around Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen following the death of his mom Karen.

The season two contestant announced his mother's passing on Instagram Oct. 13. "I lost my best friend today," Shayne wrote. "For the last year we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to Schitt's Creek every night. I'm broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together. I'll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily. Thank you all for the support."

Along with his message, the realtor from Wisconsin shared a series of throwback photos of him and his mom, which showed them hanging out, FaceTiming and texting about Shania Twain songs.

Following Shayne's announcement, members of the Love Is Blind family sent their condolences, including hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey. The actress wrote in the comments, "Sending you Love. I'm so sorry," while the 98 Degrees star added, "So sorry brother…."