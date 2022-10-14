Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen "Broken Inside" After Death of His Mom Karen

The pod squad is rallying around Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen following the death of his mom Karen.
The season two contestant announced his mother's passing on Instagram Oct. 13. "I lost my best friend today," Shayne wrote. "For the last year we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to Schitt's Creek every night. I'm broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together. I'll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily. Thank you all for the support."
Along with his message, the realtor from Wisconsin shared a series of throwback photos of him and his mom, which showed them hanging out, FaceTiming and texting about Shania Twain songs.
Following Shayne's announcement, members of the Love Is Blind family sent their condolences, including hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey. The actress wrote in the comments, "Sending you Love. I'm so sorry," while the 98 Degrees star added, "So sorry brother…."
Many of Shayne's fellow cast members also sent him words of support. "We're praying for you and your family Shayne," Shaina Hurley wrote. "We're here for you." Added Deepti Vempati, "Sending you love."
Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, who tied the knot on the show but are now divorcing, also shared kind messages. "I'm here if you need anything," he commented. "So sorry for your loss. Sending you lots of love." She wrote to Shayne, "Thinking of you and sending love."
In addition, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee recounted a memory from the cast's time with Karen. "We had the best weekend with her in Wisconsin," he wrote. "She treated all of us like her own sons. She will be missed dearly."
Fans got to see how close Shayne and Karen were on season two of Love Is Blind, which premiered in February. In one scene, he introduced her to his then-fiancée Natalie Lee—with the pair splitting up at the altar and then having an on-again, off-again relationship before ultimately going their separate ways—and she told Karen how Shayne "thinks the world of you." In another scene, Karen spoke about her son to Natalie's mom Nan while they were wedding dress shopping.
"I think that Shayne is very loving too. I mean, he wouldn't hurt a fly, you know what I mean?" Karen said. "And he loves family."
Shayne has also spoken about how his dad, Wayne, died months before he went on Love Is Blind in 2021.
"My dad did pass away like four months before the show happened. So, I was not in a good mental place, " he said on a March episode of Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files. "Should I have gone on the show? Maybe not, I don't know. But I saw it as an opportunity to put myself out there, and I really wanted to do that and just see what would happen."
He added, "I got on the show, obviously it didn't help the situation I don't think. I think it just amplified what was going on in my life and that really did help. Who knows where I'd be if I didn't see myself on TV and I'd just be stuck in this rut the whole time."