The Crown Season 5 First Look: See Harry and William Set Sail With Diana and Charles

Watch : Elizabeth Debicki Portrays Princess Diana With Sons in The Crown

Ready to sea the royal family all together?

New first look images of The Crown season five show Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West), along with their young sons Prince William (Timothee Sambor) and Prince Harry (Teddy Hawley), on vacation mode during a breezy family outing.

The royals are seen riding a Hacker-Craft boat and enjoying their time on the water, with all four in dark sunglasses. Diana raises a hand to wave at an onlooker as husband Charles smiles in the scene. Prince William, wearing a Tommy Hilfiger tee like any boy his age in the ‘90s, adjusts his sunnies as he rides next to his little brother.

More of the photos—released by Netflix's TUDUM.com on Oct. 13—show Prince Charles on a night out with his future wife Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams), as the pair are bundled up in jackets while gazing at the sky and sharing a laugh.