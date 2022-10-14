Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet "Parents" Photo With Tom Pelphrey

Days after Kaley Cuoco announced she's expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, the Flight Attendant star gave followers another look at her pregnancy with some new photos. See them here.

Buckle up, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey!

Because the Flight Attendant star, 36, and the Ozark actor, 40, are getting ready to embark on a new journey—parenthood.

Cuoco celebrated her pregnancy on Oct. 13 by posting a picture of the couple smiling to Instagram along with the words "parents." She also shared another snapshot of her baby bump

The Big Bang Theory actress announced earlier this week that she and Pelphrey are expecting their first child together

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," Cuoco wrote on Instagram Oct. 11 alongside a series of photos of the duo beaming over her pregnancy tests, holding up onesies and cutting into a cake that revealed the baby's sex with its pink frosting, "beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"

The Mank actor also rejoiced over the news by sharing more sweet pics, including one of the pair holding up "papa bear" and mama bear" mugs. "And then it was even MORE BETTER," Pelphrey captioned the images. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey: Romance Rewind

While Cuoco and Pelphrey, who went public with their romance in May, have kept much of their relationship private, they have given their followers a few peeks into their world as they prepare to welcome their little one.

To see some of their photos, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Future Mom and Dad

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Kaley continued to celebrate by sharing a selfie with Tom along with the words "parents."

Instagram
Bump Pic

She also gave followers a glimpse into her pregnancy by sharing a new photo of her baby bump. 

Instagram
Baby on Board

When Kaley announced her pregnancy on Oct. 11, she also shared an up-close-and-personal look at her growing baby bump. (Along with other photos of herself and Tom celebrating the news).

Instagram
Seeing Double

In a cute photo featuring the actress (and her growing bump) alongside her stunt double, Kaley revealed that she filmed an action movie while "pregnant and horribly sick," adding that her on-set lookalike had to do "all the things as non-pregnant me."

Instagram
Lifelong Friends

Kaley revealed to fans in a clip shared to her Instagram Stories that she's already introduced her bump a.k.a "bub" to the horses in her life.

Instagram
Some Much-Needed Rest

Alongside a photo in which she is seen sound asleep, the Flight Attendant star explained that "this was every day between setups."

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

As a nod to their 2022 Emmys outing, Kaley shared a photo of the couple's red carpet appearance, writing, "Remember when we all laughed realizing this dress would not have fit even a week later."

Instagram
Overall Happiness

Kaley shared a sweet photo of herself wearing overalls, which also just so happened to match with Tom's attire.

