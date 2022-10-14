Let’s Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event as Married Couple

Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck made their first red carpet appearance together almost two months after tying the knot in a Georgia ceremony. See the pair’s matching looks below.

Watch: Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: PHOTOS

The newlyweds are here!

Nearly two months after Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Georgia ceremony, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together as a married pair at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show Oct. 13.

For the event—which was held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California—the Marry Me actress, 53, wore a black low plunging pinstriped dress complete with a wide-brimmed black hat. The Deep Water actor, 50, kept it simple in an all-black suit and matching shirt and tie. 

Throughout the night, the pair kept the PDA light by holding hands. At one point, Ben was also seen with his arm around his wife's waist. 

Their night out comes almost two months after the couple exchanged wedding vows for a second time in a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia Aug. 20. (Ben and Jennifer first made their union official in July in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony.)

photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding

Notable guests of the Georgia wedding included Ben's The Last Duel co-star Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes.

In a Sept. 1 On the JLo newsletter, Jennifer reflected on her and Ben's seamless wedding day. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"For us, this was perfect timing," the Hustlers actress wrote. "Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down' in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy."

She added, "One of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn't have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness...the hard-earned kind that's all the sweeter for the journey that came before it."

