Let’s Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s First Red Carpet Event as Married Couple

Watch : Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding: PHOTOS

The newlyweds are here!

Nearly two months after Jennifer Lopez and husband Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Georgia ceremony, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together as a married pair at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show Oct. 13.

For the event—which was held at the Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California—the Marry Me actress, 53, wore a black low plunging pinstriped dress complete with a wide-brimmed black hat. The Deep Water actor, 50, kept it simple in an all-black suit and matching shirt and tie.

Throughout the night, the pair kept the PDA light by holding hands. At one point, Ben was also seen with his arm around his wife's waist.

Their night out comes almost two months after the couple exchanged wedding vows for a second time in a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia Aug. 20. (Ben and Jennifer first made their union official in July in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony.)