Blake Lively and Daughters Make Appearance at Ryan Reynolds’ Soccer Game in Welcome to Wrexham

Watch : Blake Lively EXPECTING Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds

These two are (soccer) goals.

Blake Lively was spotted by Ryan Reynolds' side during the Oct. 12 episode of Welcome to Wrexham, which also seemed to include a message from the couple's kids.

In the footage, Blake—who shares 7-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez and 3-year-old Betty with Ryan, was seen hanging out in the stands of London's Wembley Stadium next to the Deadpool actor as the two cheered on his soccer team, Wrexham A.F.C., for their match.

For the event, Blake sported a black dress with a cherry print and a gold necklace. The Age of Adaline actress was plenty hyped for the game and shouted "Whoo!"next to Ryan while they clapped as the match kicked off.

Ryan shared how special it was to watch the game at such an iconic venue with Blake by his side, noting in the episode, "For me and my family, watching this up there was f--king crazy."