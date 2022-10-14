How Tegan and Sara's High School Crafted a Specific Tale of Queer Adolescence

Watch : High School Series Explores the Queer Experience in a Fresh Way

Tegan and Sara have always paved their own lane, so why would a TV show about their lives be any different?

In Freevee's High School, premiering Oct. 14, the indie pop twins' 2019 memoir of the same name comes to life. Centered around their Canadian upbringing, the series stars newcomers Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland as Tegan and Sara Quin, respectively, as they carve out their own niches in school.

For the sisters, who are both openly queer, it provided an opportunity to tell their specific story—one that they had never quite seen before.

"I think we all collectively shared a desire to make something that did feel different than other shows," Sara exclusively told E! News. "I'm not trying to shade any queer content. I think it all belongs where it belongs and it's wonderful for all those shows to exist, but especially with [co-creator] Clea [DuVall], one of the things we have very much in common is that there was this duality of being in the closet and really gay all the time when we were teenagers."