Why Bella Roach Is Happy Grimes “Accidentally Punched” Her While Filming “Dolls” Music Video

The genesis of Grimes' video vixen career may have gotten off to a rocky start.
Bella Poarch shared that the "Oblivion" singer gave it her all while filming the "Dolls" music video earlier this year. It even painfully led to the "best thing" about the shoot, according to the TikToker.
"She was in character the whole time and she accidentally punched me," Bella exclusively told E! News for the release of Bella's Funko Pop, "But honestly, that was like the best part of shooting that music video."
Bella added, "When could you ever tell anybody like, 'Oh yeah, I got punched by Grimes.' Who can say that? Me."
A lesson in sucker punching is not the only thing Grimes has taught the 25-year-old singer. Bella also revealed that the "Genesis" artist shared a piece of impactful advice on managing anxious feelings.
"Because I'm a very anxious person, and so even right now I'm very anxious, she taught me to just express myself no matter what," Bella shared. "Me expressing myself through music has helped me the most and being friends with her just helped me open up a lot about things that I'm going through."
She continued, "It is just good to have friends that are understanding and always pushing you to be the best."
Bella is also appreciative of her other celebrity friends that made a cameo in "Dolls," including Bretman Rock and Madison Beer.
"I just love having friends in my music videos," Bella said, "because it's fun when you're around people that you love and just have fun with. So having them in a music video just takes all the stress away."
Her friends have always been by her side since she could remember, including gifting her a Funko Pop, which she would one day have of her own image.
"I remember my first ever Funko Pop was a Darth Vader Funko Pop and it was a gift from a friend," she shared. "And after that I started collecting, and now that I'm a Funko Pop, it seems still like not real. It's crazy."
The Funko Pop team designed the collectible item after Bella's appearance in her first music video, "Build A Babe."
"I feel like it's just a very iconic outfit with my pigtails," she said. "And with an axe, it just looks very badass. I just wanted it to look exactly like me."