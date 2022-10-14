Noah Centineo Admits He Almost Blew Up Co-Star Mo Amer’s House

Mo Amer almost needed a superhero to save the day.
During a Fourth of July party at his house, the Black Adam actor found himself getting a little too patriotic after co-star Noah Centineo set off fireworks wrong on his lawn.
"Noah, Fourth of July, almost blew up the house with fireworks," Mo told E! News' The Rundown. "That was great."
When Mo and his onscreen sister Sarah Shahi crashed Noah and Quintessa Swindell's interview with Erin Lim Rhodes, the 26-year-old actor fessed up to Mo's claim.
"I did almost start a fire at Mo's house," Noah confirmed. "It was the Fourth of July. I set a firework off."
Where did Noah go wrong? It appears he may have skipped some steps.
"You're supposed to put a PVC pipe in the ground, and then the firework," the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actor explained. "Instead, I put the firework in the ground and lit it."
What happened after that was pure chaos, as Noah said the firework "started going like it wanted to go up, but it didn't go up. And then it exploded and it was gorgeous, so we did it again."
Quintessa gave her own version of events after the firework exploded.
"And then I ran away, and fell over a lawn chair and messed up my leg," she recalled, "but we did it again."
Mo said that the experience at least gave him the opportunity to cross one thing off his bucket list.
"Whenever I look at fireworks in the air, I was like, 'I wonder what it feels like to be inside of that,'" he said, with Noah adding, "I was like, 'Let me let me answer that for you.'"
After Erin teased that everyone must've been on "shrooms" during the shenanigans, Noah joked, "No, that was later in the evening."
