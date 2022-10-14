Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit

Watch : Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers

Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up.

The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.

"God has been redecorating my life lately and I must say at 1st I was very uncomfortable," she wrote. "But I see where he is going with it and I am so much better off. Thank You God!"

Haddish added, "You are the best at getting rid of the mess. (and when I say mess you know who and what I mean God) Amen."

Per documents obtained by E! News, the lawsuit was dropped by the accusers on Sept. 20, with Haddish telling TMZ a day later that she "lost everything" as a result. "All my gigs gone," she said on Sept. 21. "Everything gone … I don't have no job."