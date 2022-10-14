Leonardo DiCaprio Named as a Witness in Pras Michel's Money Laundering Trial

Watch : Leonardo DiCaprio Hiding in Plain Sight

Leonardo DiCaprio could assume one of his most high-profile roles yet: A witness in a federal trial.

In 2019, the Justice Department charged Fugees rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel and Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, for allegedly conspiring to funnel more than $21 million in illegal foreign campaign contributions into former President Barack Obama's 2012 campaign. Michel pleaded not guilty to the charges, while Low's rep also denied wrongdoing by his client.

In June 2021, they were both hit with additional charges, indicted for allegedly "orchestrating an unregistered, back-channel campaign" to influence the the administration of then-President Donald Trump to drop a federal investigation of Low and others over the embezzlement of money from 1MDB, a Malaysian development fund. Michel has also denied wrongdoing in this matter, and awaits trial. Low remains at large and is believed to be in China.

On Oct. 9, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a proposed witness list in connection with the case. DiCaprio, who had ties to Low, is the 25th person on it. E! News has reached out to DiCaprio's rep and has not heard back. Michel's attorney declined to comment.