Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Get a $517 Backpack Bundle for $149 & More Deals Starting at $15

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Handbags and jewelry make outfits feel complete. If you feel like your fall wardrobe is missing a few of those must-have accessories, Kate Spade Surprise is here to save the day.

You can get the chicest, trendiest handbags, backpacks, wallets and more on sale right now. From a vibrant shearling tote for $159 and a backpack bundle trio deal perfect for any of your upcoming travels, Kate Spade Surprise has some can't-miss deals live on their site until Sunday. Perhaps the most exciting bit of the deal is that you can get an extra 20% off all earrings on the site when you use the code TAKEYOURPICK. From studs to hoops to elegant drop earrings, you can shop so many cute jewelry styles for as low as $15.

Scroll through our top handbag and jewelry picks from the Kate Spade Surprise sale— you will not be disappointed.