Teen Mom's Zach Davis Sentenced to 120 Days in Jail After DUI Arrest

This isn't the honeymoon Zach Davis had in mind.

Just days after marrying Cheyenne Floyd in Southern California, the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star was sentenced to jail in connection with a June 2020 DUI arrest.

According to court records viewed by E! News, the 28-year-old was ordered on Oct. 4 to serve up to 120 days in the L.A. County Jail as well as complete four days of community labor and 60 months of probation.

As part of his sentencing, Zach was also ordered to participate in an alcohol treatment program. He must surrender to the Van Nuys Courthouse on or before Nov. 1.

Previously, Zach pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Those charges were later dismissed. He also previously pleaded no contest to driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more. He was ultimately convicted of that charge.

E! News has reached out to Zach and Cheyenne for comment and has not heard back.