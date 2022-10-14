Why Olympian Tara Lipinski Has Vow Renewal Fever 5 Years After Her Fairytale Wedding

Watch : 5 Things We Know About Tara Lipinski's Wedding

Tara Lipinski is blushing over brides with her latest gig.

The Olympic figure skater, who recently celebrated her fifth anniversary with husband Todd Kapostasy, opened up about why she's so excited to help other couples live happily ever after.

"I'm a hopeless romantic," she exclusively told E! News about her hosting duties on Wedding Talk. "I loved planning my own wedding. I love the process and I love love."

She continued, "This show is so special and it's a nice departure to host it and just sit back with my box of Kleenex."

The Olympic gold medalist explained that "all the emotions are there," as the show celebrates people's love stories and wedding journeys.

"The ideas behind why these couples get married and the way they do so is unique," Tara pointed out, "and there's so many different paths you can take to get married that it's refreshing to see."