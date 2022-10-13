Love is Blind Star Deepti Vempati's Wellness Picks Are a Reminder To Choose Yourself

We interviewed Deepti Vempati because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Deepti Vempati famously chose herself on Love is Blind. Throughout Season 2, Netflix viewers fell in love with Deepti, admiring her for recognizing her worth and empowering herself. Of course, Deepti appreciates the support, but she wants everyone to know that taking care of herself has been a constantly evolving journey.

"I feel like there's like so many people just got such a small slice of my life on the show. And everyone thinks, 'Look at her. She exudes so much confidence and she chose herself.' So, it was really important for me to show that I am a work in progress. I have not always been like that. I've had a lot of self-confidence and self-esteem issues," Deepti explained in an exclusive E! News interview.

Deepti shared more on Love is Blind After the Altar and in her book I Choose Myself, emphasizing that she believes the most important relationship in your life is the one you have with yourself. Even so, she recognizes that is much easier said than done. Deepti believes that those "little things" and daily habits really add up, sharing some of her wellness essentials for everyone who wants to make self-care a priority.