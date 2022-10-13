Exclusive

Would Jennifer Coolidge Ever Join American Horror Story? She Says...

Ahead of her Ryan Murphy debut in Netflix's The Watcher, Jennifer Coolidge revealed if she'd ever join American Horror Story—and shared her surprising history with the series.

By Charlotte Walsh, Charles O'Keefe Oct 13, 2022 11:57 PMTags
TVExclusivesNaomi WattsAmerican Horror StoryRyan MurphyCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Talks Wanting to Join AHS for Years

Jennifer Coolidge is ready to go from American Pie to American Horror Story

That's right: The Watcher star exclusively told E! News that she is more than ready to cross over to another Ryan Murphy property—AHS

When asked if she would be interested in joining the long-running anthology series, the actress responded with a resounding, "Yes, of course."

However, while she hasn't appeared on the long-running horror anthology, Coolidge did reveal a surprising prior connection with the series, going all the way back to season three, Coven

"Ryan used my house once, many years ago, for American Horror Story—my house in New Orleans," she shared exclusively with E! News on Oct. 12. "I was always hoping he would come into my house and offer me a part, and it didn't happen. But it did happen 10 years later. Here I am!"

The White Lotus star now getting the Ryan Murphy treatment in The Watcher playing Karen, a realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora's (Naomi Watts), who "makes them feel like they don't really belong," according to Netflix. The series focuses on Nora and Dean (Bobby Cannavale) as they purchase their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, before their paradise turns into a living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself "The Watcher" begin arriving.

photos
The True Crimes That Inspired American Horror Story

The series is so mysterious, even Coolidge herself doesn't know how it will finish, since production "shot a couple of different endings." But the Emmy winner is grateful for the role, since it opened up a new type of character for her to play. 

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

"I don't get to play a part like that. I haven't been asked to be in one of these sort of creepy stories before," she said. "I love characters like this where they're very shiny on the outside and put on a really good show—act excited about you and the house she's going to sell you...and then [there are] glimmers of unhappiness and unease. It was just many, many things to play."

The Watcher is now streaming on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

3

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

4
Exclusive

Why Tara Lipinski Has Vow Renewal Fever 5 Years After Her Wedding

5
Exclusive

George Clooney Explains How Age Affects Relationship With Wife Amal

Latest News

Leonardo DiCaprio Named as Witness in Pras' Money Laundering Trial

Teen Mom’s Zach Davis Sentenced to Jail After DUI Arrest

Exclusive

Why Tara Lipinski Has Vow Renewal Fever 5 Years After Her Wedding

Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed

Exclusive

Choose Yourself With Deepti Vempati’s Wellness Product Picks

Exclusive

Would Jennifer Coolidge Ever Join AHS? She Says...

Exclusive

How Jesse Williams' Kids Reacted to Seeing Dad on the Big Screen