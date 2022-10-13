Would Jennifer Coolidge Ever Join American Horror Story? She Says...

Watch : Jennifer Coolidge Talks Wanting to Join AHS for Years

Jennifer Coolidge is ready to go from American Pie to American Horror Story.

That's right: The Watcher star exclusively told E! News that she is more than ready to cross over to another Ryan Murphy property—AHS.

When asked if she would be interested in joining the long-running anthology series, the actress responded with a resounding, "Yes, of course."

However, while she hasn't appeared on the long-running horror anthology, Coolidge did reveal a surprising prior connection with the series, going all the way back to season three, Coven.

"Ryan used my house once, many years ago, for American Horror Story—my house in New Orleans," she shared exclusively with E! News on Oct. 12. "I was always hoping he would come into my house and offer me a part, and it didn't happen. But it did happen 10 years later. Here I am!"

The White Lotus star now getting the Ryan Murphy treatment in The Watcher playing Karen, a realtor and an old acquaintance of Nora's (Naomi Watts), who "makes them feel like they don't really belong," according to Netflix. The series focuses on Nora and Dean (Bobby Cannavale) as they purchase their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, before their paradise turns into a living hell when ominous letters from someone calling themself "The Watcher" begin arriving.