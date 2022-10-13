Jesse Williams Shares How His Kids Reacted to Seeing Dad on the Big Screen

Watch : Jesse Williams Opens Up About Post-Grey's Anatomy Focus

Jesse Williams isn't a regular dad—he's a cool dad.

At least, that's what his kids think after watching one of his movies, according to the Grey's Anatomy alum. While exclusively chatting with E! News about his partnership with Kidde's Cause for Alarm campaign, Williams shared that son Maceo, 7, and daughter Sadie, 8, were absolutely floored when they saw him in his recently-released superhero flick, Secret Headquarters.

"It was very cool for them to be able to actually see the outcome of this thing that dad went off and did for two months in a different state," he shared "To watch that come full circle is nice for the kids. They haven't been that excited since I did Sesame Street!"

And his kids were a big reason as to why Williams took on the role. After all, what Dr. Jackson Avery does inside Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital isn't exactly family-friendly.

"It's got adult jokes and [I] get to work with Owen Wilson and Michael Peña...but the central characters are a bunch of kids," Williams said of the film. "My kids were so excited to be able to go and watch that."