Jesse Williams Shares How His Kids Reacted to Seeing Dad on the Big Screen

Jesse Williams isn't a regular dad—he's a cool dad.
At least, that's what his kids think after watching one of his movies, according to the Grey's Anatomy alum. While exclusively chatting with E! News about his partnership with Kidde's Cause for Alarm campaign, Williams shared that son Maceo, 7, and daughter Sadie, 8, were absolutely floored when they saw him in his recently-released superhero flick, Secret Headquarters.
"It was very cool for them to be able to actually see the outcome of this thing that dad went off and did for two months in a different state," he shared "To watch that come full circle is nice for the kids. They haven't been that excited since I did Sesame Street!"
And his kids were a big reason as to why Williams took on the role. After all, what Dr. Jackson Avery does inside Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital isn't exactly family-friendly.
"It's got adult jokes and [I] get to work with Owen Wilson and Michael Peña...but the central characters are a bunch of kids," Williams said of the film. "My kids were so excited to be able to go and watch that."
In fact, many of Williams' projects hit close to home. He told E! News that it was a no brainer to be part of Kidde's Cause for Alarm campaign—which aims to support communities who are at a higher risk of fire-related incidents by addressing gaps in education and access to fire safety resources—because his brother is a full-time firefighter who is "risking his life on the regular."
"He's got two little kids as well," Williams noted. "Black and brown folks are twice as more likely as the dominant culture to lose their life or be seriously injured in fire, so we can do something about these things."
This means everything from simply ensuring that there are working fire alarms in your home to teaching the new generation about fire safety.
"As a parent of young kids, you try to be vigilant around your kids' safety, making sure kids know the preventable things in life," he said. "You go through these preventative measures, you make sure you're doing everything you can to sleep comfortably at night, that you've you're keeping everybody safe."
Williams added, "It makes a world of difference."