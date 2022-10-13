Emily Ratajkowski Weighs in on Her Taste in Men

Looks like Emily Ratajkowski knows exactly who she wants to date next.
Well, a description of him at least! A TikTok posted on Oct. 11—to the trending sound of House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy discussing negronis—that posed the question, "What's your taste in men?" to which the user responds with, "A Jewish man. Who's annoyingly confident but still worships me."
The supermodel seemed to agree and commented, "I wish."
And Emily isn't stopping there, as the newly single actress, who filed for divorce from her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard on Sept. 8 after four years of marriage, has been making her views on relationships known on social media.
On Oct. 13 the Gone Girl actress posted a TikTok agreeing with the sentiments that Henry Cavill is attractive with equally attractive qualities. Although The Witcher star is happily taken by girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, the My Body author may have her sights set on another movie star, Brad Pitt. A source told E! News that the pair have been "casually" hanging out.
"Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company," the insider continued. "She's trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly."
E! News reached out to both reps but didn't hear back.
Meanwhile, Emily is focused on being a mom to 12-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear and living it up. The star recently stepped out in a dazzling, see-through fishnet dress with lingerie underneath for W magazine's 50th anniversary party, thrown by editor in chief Sara Moonves, where she was photographed smiling with pals and dancing the night away.
Emily posted an array of photos from the event on Instagram Oct. 13, writing, "You really know how to throw a party @saramoonves."