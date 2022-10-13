Chrishell Stause Teases Appearance on The L Word: Generation Q

Watch : Chrishell Stause GOES OFF on Selling Sunset Castmate in Social Posts

Chrishell Stause is trading in mega mansions for the cozy confines of an on-set trailer.

On Oct. 12, the Selling Sunset star shared an Instagram video teasing an upcoming appearance on Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q.

The video kicks off with Chrishell panning over to her name handwritten on a trailer next to the show's logo. Dressed in a pink sweater, she then reveals partner G Flip walking behind her, who races up to hug Chrishell.

Chrishell and G Flip are then seen posing with multiple cast members from the series, which is a sequel to the The L Word. The OG show aired on Showtime for six seasons from 2004 to 2009.

"Thank you @sho_thelword for letting me & @gflip play today Season 3 drops Nov 18th," Chrishell captioned the video. "The best time with the most amazing cast! #cameo #thelword #season3"

Some of Chrishell's Selling Sunset co-stars celebrated the news, with Emma Hernan commenting "YAS!!!!!! Love you both so much!!! C&G 4life" and Mary Fitzgerald writing "So cool! Love u babe!"