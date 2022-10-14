RHOP Preview: Gizelle Bryant Questions if Ashley Darby's Divorce Is Real

Watch : RHOP's Ashley Darby Talks Dating Again & Season 7 DRAMA

Gizelle Bryant has some divorce doubts when it comes to co-star Ashley Darby.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star is questioning Ashley about her and ex Michael Darby's separation in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' Oct. 16 episode. After Ashley revealed she and Michael are buying a house together mid-divorce, Gizelle became skeptical of the split.

Confronting Gizelle, Ashley says, "I felt like at the spring fling you were a little accusatory with how you were like, 'What's going on? I think you're making this up. You're doing this for attention.'"

However, Gizelle sees it differently. "You're conflicting two different conversations," she responds. "I said Mia [Thornton] was doing social media for attention."

Gizelle insists she was "by no means accusatory" with her comments.

"My intention was just to express that divorce is nothing that I play with, and it seemed like you were playing with it a bit because one minute you're getting a divorce and the next minute you're buying a house with the man," she continued. "Again, I do not play around with divorce. It is a horrible thing. So, you don't buy a house with a man that you're divorcing."