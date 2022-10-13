Carrie Underwood’s Confession About Being a “Homebody” Is Totally Relatable

There's no place like home for Carrie Underwood.
While the "Before He Cheats" singer, 39, is excited to kick off her 43-city Denim & Rhinestones tour, she'll also miss cozying up at home with her family. As seen in E! News' exclusive clip, she weighed in on her favorite and least favorite parts of touring.
My least favorite part of touring is being away from home," she admitted to touring partner Jimmie Allen. "Despite living this life, I'm such a homebody. I don't like vacations. I don't like going places. I don't really like traveling. I want to be at home."
For Underwood, time at home means getting more time to bond with her husband, former hockey star Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.
Fortunately, Underwood has a positive perspective on the tough moments on the road. "What's really great about the life I lead is that it gets me out of my comfort zone," she continued. "But then I do miss home."
But it's not all "Somethin' Bad" when Underwood is on the road performing for fans. Her favorite part about her temporary home on tour isn't surprising.
"My favorite part is the actual time that I'm on stage. I feel like it's like another world to me, and I get to play characters and just feel really great energy," she revealed. "I'm a bird, I like to sing, that's what I do."
As for Allen, the fellow American Idol alum shared the role the TV show has played in his music career.
"I got to meet so many great singers on the show. And even though I didn't win or come in the top 10 or whatever, I learned so much from other singers," the "Big in a Small Town" singer said in E! News' exclusive clip. "There's an opportunity to be surrounded by the best singers from each small town."
Allen, who competed on season 10 of American Idol in 2011 went on to say, "The relationships I've built with artists from the show—as well as people still working on the show—and having the opportunity to come back and be a mentor and share what I've learned from other artists, it's helped me a lot actually."
The duo kick off their Denim & Rhinestones kick-off in Greenville, SC on Saturday, Oct. 15. Learn more about the show here.