Carrie Underwood’s Confession About Being a “Homebody” Is Totally Relatable

Watch : Carrie Underwood & Jimmie Allen Interview Each Other

There's no place like home for Carrie Underwood.

While the "Before He Cheats" singer, 39, is excited to kick off her 43-city Denim & Rhinestones tour, she'll also miss cozying up at home with her family. As seen in E! News' exclusive clip, she weighed in on her favorite and least favorite parts of touring.

My least favorite part of touring is being away from home," she admitted to touring partner Jimmie Allen. "Despite living this life, I'm such a homebody. I don't like vacations. I don't like going places. I don't really like traveling. I want to be at home."

For Underwood, time at home means getting more time to bond with her husband, former hockey star Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.

Fortunately, Underwood has a positive perspective on the tough moments on the road. "What's really great about the life I lead is that it gets me out of my comfort zone," she continued. "But then I do miss home."