This Snif x Half Baked Harvest Candle Smells Good Enough To Eat

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

This fall, Snif Candles proudly invites fans to "step out of the kitchen and into the party," with Half Baked Pumpkin Smash. This all-new, limited-time-only candle was created in a partnership with "celebrated food blogger, recipe developer, and stylist" Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest. Appropriately enough, it smells good enough to eat. But you can't; we got to catch up with Tieghan herself, and that's one of the questions we asked.

E!: Tell us a little about the inspiration behind Half Baked Pumpkin Smash.

I mean, I think anybody who follows or knows me knows that fall is my bread and butter. I really do it up! I try to do all the fall things, and make it extra-special. Fall is my favorite season, and I love to create the perfect fall vibes. Plus, I've always loved candles. I'm such a candle freak. As soon as I come home from the studio, I like to wind down and light a candle. That's important to me, as is finding candle brands that are clean-burning and non-toxic. For a lot of these reasons, I struggled to find the perfect fall candle. So I was so excited with Snif came to me about making my own.

E!: What are your favorite fall scents?

Oh, cinnamon, vanilla, and pumpkin spice. I also love nutmeg and cardamom, as well as brown butter, roasted chocolate, and salted maple. All of these together are so sweet and cozy! So I wanted my candle to be warm, and precisely what you want to be smelling in the fall. I hope it reminds you of baking your favorite fall treat; your coziest days; your best memories.

E!: Are these scents associated with any memories in particular?

Absolutely. I grew up in Cleveland, in the Midwest, and we did a lot of Upstate New York apple picking. At the time, I was the only girl, and my mom and I would bake in the fall. There's just something about fall there. Those colors! And even the dreariness can be special.

E!: What are some of your go-to recipes this time of year?

I have so many: A good pumpkin loaf or cake. Chewy brown sugar cookies with chocolate chips. Anything with a little bourbon or whiskey in it, like french toast. September is for apples, and I try to wait until October to use pumpkin. Recently, I made cinnamon crunch apple butter pretzel knots. They're like a delicious soft pretzel and an apple cider donut in one, plus a crunchy topping. There's even apple cider boiled down into them.

E!: The candle smells good enough to eat – Can we eat it?

Well, Snif's candles are soy-based, vegan, non-toxic, and burn clean! That said, no: You shouldn't eat it. But you'd want to!

E!: Is there anything else you'd like to share about this collab?

The unique and beautiful packaging. This candle comes in a milk carton, and has a pull-tab to open it. It's minimalist, which I love, but at the same time, represents my baking and Snif's style together perfectly.

The Snif x Half Baked Harvest collab launches today, October 13, and is only available until Thanksgiving. So, go ahead: If it's calling out to you like a windowsill pie to a cartoon character, trick or treat yourself to a fresh batch of Half Baked Pumpkin Smash.