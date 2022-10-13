Pregnant Influencer Caitlin Covington of "Christian Girl Autumn” Meme Unveils New Fall Photos

Watch : Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

How does one mark the official start of fall?

Perhaps it's the autumnal equinox or maybe when the Pumpkin Spice Lattes arrive on the Starbucks menu. But for some, the start of the season occurs when influencer Caitlin Covington shares her annual fall photos—and that very day has arrived.

The 32-year-old, who is the face of the "Christian Girl Autumn" meme, shared her first autumn-inspired snap of the year on Oct. 13.

In the Instagram photo, which was shot in collaboration with Saks Off 5th, Caitlin posed in a red off-the-shoulder dress and booties. The post not only showcased the fall vibes, but also Caitlin's bump for baby No. 2, which she announced back in July.

Caitlin's iconic meme really took off back in 2019, when a Twitter user posted a 2016 photo of Caitlin and fellow-influencer Emily Gemma with the caption "Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn," per BuzzFeed News. The tweet blew up overnight and well, the rest is history.