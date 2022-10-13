Pregnant Influencer Caitlin Covington of "Christian Girl Autumn” Meme Unveils New Fall Photos

How does one mark the official start of fall?
Perhaps it's the autumnal equinox or maybe when the Pumpkin Spice Lattes arrive on the Starbucks menu. But for some, the start of the season occurs when influencer Caitlin Covington shares her annual fall photos—and that very day has arrived.
The 32-year-old, who is the face of the "Christian Girl Autumn" meme, shared her first autumn-inspired snap of the year on Oct. 13.
In the Instagram photo, which was shot in collaboration with Saks Off 5th, Caitlin posed in a red off-the-shoulder dress and booties. The post not only showcased the fall vibes, but also Caitlin's bump for baby No. 2, which she announced back in July.
Caitlin's iconic meme really took off back in 2019, when a Twitter user posted a 2016 photo of Caitlin and fellow-influencer Emily Gemma with the caption "Hot Girl Summer is coming to an end, get ready for Christian Girl Autumn," per BuzzFeed News. The tweet blew up overnight and well, the rest is history.
"It was just a big blogging trip where we changed outfits a bunch and took a lot of pictures," Caitlin told the outlet of the 2016 snap. "We look so basic in our blanket scarves and holding our Pumpkin Spice Lattes."
So, maybe the fashion trends have changed, but Caitlin's dedication to fall content remains. And it's safe to say her daughter Kennedy will also be involved in their autumn festivities. On Oct. 12, Caitlin posted an Instagram Reel of the 20-month-old walking with her mom alongside fall-colored trees.
She captioned the post, "We found fall!!!"
Caitlin is expecting her second baby with husband Chris, whom she met in South Carolina through mutual friends. As he shared on Southern Curls and Pearls, "I was working as a mortgage banker, and she just graduated from UNC and was working for a PR firm."
She added, "It only took a couple of month for me to fall in love with Chris! It was kind of weird/crazy – he felt like the guy version of me right from the start. We both had the same exact sense of humor, morals, family values and drive."