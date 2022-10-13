Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series Gets Slammed By the Family of Another One of His Victims

The hits keep on coming for Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series.

Shirley Hughes, whose son Tony Hughes was murdered by notorious serial killer Dahmer in May 1991, has joined the chorus of detractors of Ryan Murphy's series DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which hit the streamer last month.

On how the show, which stars Evan Peters as the killer, depicted her son's murder, Shirley, 85, told The Guardian, "It didn't happen like that."

"I don't see how they can do that," she continued. "I don't see how they can use our names and put stuff out like that out there."

Tony, who was deaf and non-vocal, is played by Rodney Burford in DAHMER's sixth episode, titled "Silence." He was 31 years old at the time of his murder.

Shirley's concerns echo criticism levied at the show by Rita Isbell, whose 19-year-old brother Errol Lindsey was murdered by Dahmer in April 1991.

"I feel like Netflix should've asked if we mind or how we felt about making it. They didn't ask me anything. They just did it," Rita told Insider Sept. 25. "But I'm not money hungry, and that's what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid."