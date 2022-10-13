Coach Outlet 70% Off Sitewide Sale: Get a $450 Shoulder Bag for $135 & More Trendy Handbag Deals

This Coach Outlet sale is for the handbag obsessed. Shop the current can't-miss deals for all the most stylish purses and accessories of the season starting at $23.

By Ella Chakarian Oct 13, 2022
Ecomm: Coach Outlet saleE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I've been obsessed with handbags since I first caught a glimpse of Carrie Bradshaw's painted "Carrie Purse" in The Carrie Diaries. Like in Carrie's case, handbags can be passed down and borrowed, and often tell a story. They are also always fun to look at and even more fun to shop, especially when they're on sale.

Right now, Coach Outlet is having an up to 70% off sitewide sale with handbags, wallets, accessories, jewelry and more at unbeatable prices. We're talking $450 purses for hundreds of dollars off, jewelry starting at $23 and so many more fashionable finds that you need to add to your cart ASAP.

Keep reading for E!'s picks from the Coach Outlet handbag and accessory sale. You'll probably find your very own beloved "Carrie Purse."


Zip Top Tote

A black tote bag is a closet staple, and if you somehow have yet to add one to your collection, check out this Zip Top Tote bag currently on sale from $298 to $109. It's practical, sleek and super chic.

$298
$109
Coach Outlet

Ellis Shoulder Bag

Shoulder bags are arguably the "it" bag. This Ellis Shoulder Bag comes in two colors and is currently on sale for $132. The wine colored nylon matched with leather accents give the purse some serious autumn vibes. It can be worn both as a shoulder bag and a crossbody for maximum versatility.

$378
$132
Coach Outlet

Mini Skinny Id Case

IDs and credit cards are easy to misplace, but this mini ID case will keep all your important belongings organized in a stylish manner. You can get this Mini Skinny ID Case for $30 in black or white.

$88
$30
Coach Outlet

Zip Card Case

This zip card case comes in a variety of shades, all under $50. The gold chain and Coach logo add some flair to wallet, which has credit card slots and a zip compartment for all your essentials. 

$118
$47
Coach Outlet

Anna Foldover Clutch Crossbody

This $99 crossbody is the perfect going out bag that is bound to match all your favorite outfits. It's spacious, understated and will quickly become a staple bag in your wardrobe.

$250
$99
Coach Outlet

Double Corner Zip Wristlet

This wristlet is definitely being added to my cart. Originally $108, you can grab this Double Corner Zip Wristlet in four different colors for just $32. The cobalt blue option is a personal favorite.

$108
$32
Coach Outlet

Pave Signature Slider Bracelet

Jewelry is no exception to the Coach Outlet Sale. You can get this pretty Pave Signature Slider Bracelet in gold for $23 instead of the usual $78 price tag.

$78
$23
Coach Outlet

Mini Klare Crossbody In Signature Canvas

This crossbody comes with a pop of color that is totally in line with fall. The mini crossbody is currently on sale for under $100 and has plenty of multifunction pockets, making it a great option for an everyday casual bag.

$328
$98
Coach Outlet

Kleo Shoulder Bag 17 In Signature Canvas

This bag can be worn in more ways than one, but whether you choose to style it as a shoulder bag or crossbody, you'll definitely succeed at looking stylish. The canvas, pebble leather and smooth leather combination makes the purse super edgy, and the gold hardware compliments the dark tones of the bag perfectly. Get it for $150 instead of $428 today.

$428
$150
Coach Outlet

Coach Circles Cluster Bag Charm

If you're looking for some cute accessories, head over to Coach Outlet to shop bag charms like this one for $39. You can add some playfulness to any of your handbags with this simple touch.

$98
$39
Coach Outlet

Swinger 20 With Quilting

With the holiday season approaching, you're going to want your outfits to be festive and stand out. Accessories are a great way to add some bling to your event ensembles, especially this quilted bag that is currently on sale for $130.

$325
$130
Coach Outlet

Pennie Crossbody With Coin Case

For a pop of color, check out this crossbody with coin case that comes in a stunning gold and orange hue. Pair it with a monochromatic brown look or even your favorite pair of light-wash denim and a plain t-shirt. The possibilities are endless.

$450
$135
Coach Outlet

Teri Shoulder Bag

Keeping up with the shoulder bag trend is this Teri Shoulder Bag that comes with two detachable handles and three different colors, like this marine tone. You can get it for $105 instead of the usual $350 price tag.

$350
$105
Coach Outlet

Signature Crystal Chain Earrings

These earrings are a perfect addition to your jewelry collection. The dangling gold and glass accents paired with the Coach logo detailing would look eye-catching with a slicked back hairstyle.

$88
$35
Coach Outlet

Kleo Backpack In Signature Canvas

Backpacks are a great alternative to a typical tote or shoulder bag when they have a stylish print and silhouette. Check out this Kleo Backpack in Signature Canvas that is currently on sale for $143 instead of the usual $478 price tag.

$478
$143
Coach Outlet

