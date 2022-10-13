Law & Order: Organized Crime Preview: See Detective Reyes' Undercover Mission Turn Violent

Watch : Exclusive: Reyes Gets Stabbed While Undercover

Missions don't always go to plan.

Such is the case in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Law & Order: Organized Crime's Oct. 13 episode. Titled "Spirit in the Sky," things take a dangerous turn for Rick Gonzalez's Detective Bobby Reyes during an undercover mission at Rikers Prison.

After the murder of Henry Cole (Jeorge Bennett Watson), Reyes goes undercover as a prisoner to get more information out of the suspect in custody, which, for him, includes impressing fellow prisoners with a matchbox magic trick.

Instructing one of his new prison pals to light a match and throw it away, he magically transports the burnt match inside the pack with two unlit ones. "It's what I do, guys," he says, joking, "I'm a damn warlock."

But the mood quickly shifts after Reyes hears a prisoner across the yard say to another, "Let's go fool," implying that something bad is about to happen.

His instincts are correct, as the prisoner pulls a blade from his sleeve while walking towards the murder suspect. Still needing more information from him about Henry's murder, Reyes pushes the suspect away and confronts the armed prisoner.