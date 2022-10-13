John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston as His “Favorite Dance Partner”

Kelly Preston will always be the dance partner John Travolta wants.
On what would have been his late wife's 60th birthday, the Grease star shared a throwback photo of the couple at the June 1997 premiere of Face/Off in Los Angeles.
The two are seen hugging while Kelly, clad in a black dress with cutouts, flashes the camera a bright smile.
"Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner!" he captioned the Oct. 13 post. "We love you and miss you Kelly."
The 68-year-old actor has taken time to mark the actress' birthday with a sweet message every year since her death. Last year, John shared a photo of the actress at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.
Kelly passed away at age 57 in July 2020 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. After meeting John in 1987 on the set of The Experts, the two wed in 1991.
The couple share daughter Ella, 22, and son Benjamin, 11. Their third child, Jett, died at age 16 in 2009 after experiencing a seizure during a family trip to Grand Bahama Island.
After experiencing such loss in his family, John shared what he told Benjamin after his son mentioned he was afraid of his father dying.
"I said, 'But you know, Ben, you always love the truth, and I'm going to tell you the truth about life: Nobody knows when they're going to go or when they're going to stay," John told Kevin Hart on Hart to Hart, "I said, 'Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57, that was too young. But who's to say?' I said, 'I could die tomorrow, you could, anybody can.'"
He added, 'So, let's look at life that it's part of life. You see, you don't know exactly, you just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."
John gave further insight into his grieving process in April 2021, where he spoke to Esquire Spain about the "personal" experience that comes with mourning.
"The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours," he told the outlet. "Because even though it's great to have company, sometimes it becomes like you're helping them, rather than putting yourself to work overcoming feelings of loss and grief."