Angus Cloud Teases His Expectations For Euphoria Season 3

Angus Cloud is just as desperate for more Euphoria as the rest of us.

The actor, who plays Fezco (a.k.a. Fez) on the hit HBO drama, is itching to get back on set and, more importantly, get some answers.

"I can't wait to get back to work with everyone," Angus exclusively told E! News. "I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again. Definitely not sure what to expect for Fezco, but knowing [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good."

Well, it can't get much worse.

If you'll recall, the second season ended with Fez being hauled away by the cops after taking the fall for Ashtray (Javon Walton) stabbing Custer (Tyler Chase) in the neck. Fez was also seen leaving behind a note for Lexi (Maude Apatow) as he met his fate, so there's plenty to unpack when the gang gets back together.

Despite his things looking bleak for Fez, it turns out that Angus was close to not even appearing in season three at all—because his character was supposed to die.

As his co-star Javon told E! News in February, Levinson told the actors that their fates had been reversed just days before they filmed the finale.