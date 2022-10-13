Exclusive

Angus Cloud Teases His Expectations For Euphoria Season 3

Euphoria star Angus Cloud dropped some exclusive hints to E! News about the HBO drama's third season while promoting his partnership with GMC Hummer EV's "Malibu Series.” Find out what’s ahead.

By Daniel Trainor Oct 13, 2022 8:39 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesZendayaEuphoria
Watch: Angus Cloud, Noah Beck & More Celebs at Coach Runway

Angus Cloud is just as desperate for more Euphoria as the rest of us.

The actor, who plays Fezco (a.k.a. Fez) on the hit HBO drama, is itching to get back on set and, more importantly, get some answers. 

"I can't wait to get back to work with everyone," Angus exclusively told E! News. "I feel like it's been way too long. I just can't wait to see everyone and working on set again.  Definitely not sure what to expect for Fezco, but knowing [Euphoria creator] Sam [Levinson], it will be good."

Well, it can't get much worse

If you'll recall, the second season ended with Fez being hauled away by the cops after taking the fall for Ashtray (Javon Walton) stabbing Custer (Tyler Chase) in the neck. Fez was also seen leaving behind a note for Lexi (Maude Apatow) as he met his fate, so there's plenty to unpack when the gang gets back together.

Despite his things looking bleak for Fez, it turns out that Angus was close to not even appearing in season three at all—because his character was supposed to die.

As his co-star Javon told E! News in February, Levinson told the actors that their fates had been reversed just days before they filmed the finale.

photos
Angus Cloud Hits Up New York Fashion Week

"He rewrote the script," Javon said. "The whole thing of me in the bathtub, the crazy shootout, like, pretty much the day before. It's pretty crazy."

While we patiently await season three, Angus, who recently partnered with the GMC Hummer EV's "Malibu Series"—a five-episode program made in partnership with Don C that highlights the Hummer EV, GMC's first all-electric supertruck—also revealed that he has some other exciting things in the works.

"I have a couple of projects coming up too, I can't really talk about," he teased, "but I can't wait for everyone to see. They're a little different than what I usually do, so it will be cool."

GMC HUMMER / Ranaverse for images

The first two seasons of Euphoria are available to stream on HBO Max. Season three is expected sometime in 2023. 

Trending Stories

1

Kevin Hart Mourns Death of Dad Henry Witherspoon

2

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

3
Exclusive

George Clooney Explains How Age Affects Relationship With Wife Amal

4

See Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's "Cutest" Girls' Day With Daughter Luna

5

Tom Brady Is Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

Latest News

Exclusive

A Mission Turns Violent in Law & Order: Organized Crime Preview

Ant Anstead Responds to Critics Calling Him Out for Pics of Son Hudson

Todd Chrisley Tears Up During Reunion With Daughter Lindsie

John Travolta Remembers Kelly Preston as His “Favorite Dance Partner”

Exclusive

Angus Cloud Teases His Expectations For Euphoria Season 3

Mila Kunis Breaks Down Her Exact Morning Routine

Halle Bailey Unveils First Poster for The Little Mermaid