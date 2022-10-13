Mila Kunis Breaks Down Her Exact Morning Routine—Including Her "Tinkle"

Watch : Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive

Mila Kunis' morning routine is more relatable than you might think.

The Luckiest Girl Alive star gave a run-down of what a day in her life looks like for Harper's Bazaar—and she included every step.

"When I first wake up in the morning and I open my eyes, I get up," Mila said with a laugh in the Oct. 13 video. "Because I have to get my kids ready for school!"

The That '70s Show alum added, "My kids used to be the alarm where they would wake me up and now they don't."

Now that she doesn't have her own IRL personal alarms, Mila admitted her schedule doesn't exactly go down as efficiently as it could.

"I roll over, I press snooze once, and then I roll back to sleep for like five more minutes and then the alarm goes beep beep beep and then I roll over and I wake up," the actress said. "My bedroom goes through the bathroom and sometimes—or oftentimes—I have to go tinkle. So that's what I do."