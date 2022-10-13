Halle Bailey Unveils Magical First Poster for Disney's The Little Mermaid

Watch : Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel

Grab your diving gear because soon we will be living under the sea.

Halle Bailey, who will star in Disney's upcoming May 2023 remake of the classic, The Little Mermaid, recently debuted the movie's first poster, giving fans another must-see look at her as Ariel.

"Words can't describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid," she wrote alongside an Oct. 13 photo of the movie's poster on Twitter. "Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023."

As who else will be part of her world come next year? The film, directed by Rob Marshall, also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

In early September, Halle blew fans away on social media after the first look of her singing a few lines from "Part of Your World," dropped. And as the singer exclusively told E! News at this year's D23 Expo, she was understandably proud of herself after seeing the clip.